Citigroup Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

