Citigroup Cuts Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.

MG opened at C$81.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.84. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$63.55 and a 1-year high of C$112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

