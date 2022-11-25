Citigroup Cuts Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.
Magna International Trading Down 0.7 %
MG opened at C$81.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.84. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$63.55 and a 1-year high of C$112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
