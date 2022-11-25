Citigroup Lowers Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.10

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,487,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

