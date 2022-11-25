Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,797 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

