Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Up 4.7%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 43,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,275,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

