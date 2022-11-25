Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Comerica by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Compass Point decreased their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

CMA stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

