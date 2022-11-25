Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Trading Down 2.5%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.31. 1,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 969,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

