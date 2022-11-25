Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $7.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

