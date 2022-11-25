Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) SVP Sells $189,858.51 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04.

Confluent stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.26. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

