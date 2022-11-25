Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 4.6%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 7,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,601,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,702 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,645. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Confluent by 972.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 156,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

