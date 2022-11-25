Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $540,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

