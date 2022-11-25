Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,785 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Target were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

TGT stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

