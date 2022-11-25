Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 2,033 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

ESGU opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

