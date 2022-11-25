Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 114 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.73.

CB stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

