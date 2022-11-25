Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $174.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.52.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

