Contrasting Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Rivals

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bowlero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 165 373 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -22.54 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$63.60 million 3.13

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.28% -55.38% 79.76%

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.