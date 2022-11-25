Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 633 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Price Performance

VMware stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 430.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

