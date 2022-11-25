Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 944 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.