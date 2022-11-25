Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 643,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $140.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.

Affirm Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.