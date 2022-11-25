Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 643,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Stock Up 5.1 %
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.72.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
