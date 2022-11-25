Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $270.66 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

