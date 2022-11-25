Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

NDAQ stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

