Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 601 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $13,546,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Raymond James by 23.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 29.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 36.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

