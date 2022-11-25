Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 752,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $266.61 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average of $228.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

