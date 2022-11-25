Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,039,000 after purchasing an additional 160,846 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

General Motors stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

