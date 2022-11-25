Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

