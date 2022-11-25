Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ SGEN opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
