Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.