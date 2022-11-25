Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $7,071,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

DFS stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

