Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.77 and its 200 day moving average is $285.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

