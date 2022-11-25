Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 149.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

