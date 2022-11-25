Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $381,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg Announces Dividend

K opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,760 shares of company stock worth $50,579,752 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

