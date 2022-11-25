Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $303.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $307.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

