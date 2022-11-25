Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

