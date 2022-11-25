Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,373 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 276.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DexCom by 301.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,684,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,522,000 after buying an additional 1,264,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

