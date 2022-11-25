Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after buying an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

