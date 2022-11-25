Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,313 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

