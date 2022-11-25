Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 779 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 114.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

