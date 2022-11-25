Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 912 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

