Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

WBA stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

