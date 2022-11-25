Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

TROW opened at $124.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

