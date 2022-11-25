Cormark Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$180.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$191.29.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$122.53 on Tuesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$112.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$113.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

