Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.38

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $2,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,286,918 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.