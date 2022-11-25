Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.65. Couchbase shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at about $7,791,000. EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $4,421,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

