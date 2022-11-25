Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

