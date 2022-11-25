Cranswick (LON:CWK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Price Performance

LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,144 ($37.18) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,612.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,885.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,033.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cranswick Company Profile

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley acquired 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,127 ($36.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($23,627.21). In other news, insider Mark Reckitt purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($37.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($11,807.38). Also, insider Mark Bottomley purchased 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,127 ($36.98) per share, with a total value of £19,981.53 ($23,627.21).

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.