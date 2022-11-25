Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 90 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.06) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 92.67 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,544.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.29. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.87 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

