Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 90 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.06) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 129 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 136.82 ($1.62).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 92.67 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £25.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,544.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.29. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.87 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
