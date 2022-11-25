Credit Suisse Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA stock opened at C$99.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.33.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

