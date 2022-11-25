Credit Suisse Group Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$164.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

