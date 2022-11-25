Credit Suisse Group Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$73.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$84.21.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$84.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.21. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$63.19 and a one year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

