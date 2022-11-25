Credit Suisse Group Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €14.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

TLGHY stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

