Credit Suisse Group Raises Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 64

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 62 to CHF 64 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

